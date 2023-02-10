Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) is predicted to post EPS of -0.15 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price increase of 48.38% at $19.75. During the day, the stock rose to $19.85 and sunk to $19.69 before settling in for the price of $13.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSII posted a 52-week range of $12.26-$23.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -172.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $823.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 725 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +72.58, operating margin was -15.16 and Pretax Margin of -15.50.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 91.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 shares at the rate of 14.50, making the entire transaction reach 43,496 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 109,312. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 3,000 for 14.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 43,467. This particular insider is now the holder of 580,713 in total.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -15.63 while generating a return on equity of -14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -172.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.47.

In the same vein, CSII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.9 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.60% that was higher than 78.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.