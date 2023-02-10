Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $29.82: Right on the Precipice

Analyst Insights

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.39% to $28.51. During the day, the stock rose to $30.22 and sunk to $28.45 before settling in for the price of $29.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAVA posted a 52-week range of $13.84-$62.49.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -238.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.82.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.70%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 23, this organization’s Director bought 36,159 shares at the rate of 23.79, making the entire transaction reach 860,223 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 186,159. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 23, Company’s Chief Clinical Dev. Officer bought 2,500 for 24.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,500 in total.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.43) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -18.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -238.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in the upcoming year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.65.

In the same vein, SAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

[Cassava Sciences Inc., SAVA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.20% While, its Average True Range was 2.46.

Raw Stochastic average of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 21.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.09% that was higher than 82.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

