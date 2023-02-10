Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) 14-day ATR is 0.08: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on February 09, 2023, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) started slowly as it slid -10.78% to $0.59. During the day, the stock rose to $0.705 and sunk to $0.5618 before settling in for the price of $0.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENN posted a 52-week range of $0.26-$3.00.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $261.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $161.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $151.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5243, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1743.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 260 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +2.73, operating margin was -191.89 and Pretax Margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.29%, in contrast to 8.30% institutional ownership.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -191.47.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.00%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.61.

In the same vein, CENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09.

Technical Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cenntro Electric Group Limited, CENN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.61 million was better the volume of 5.84 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0818.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.10% that was lower than 133.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.