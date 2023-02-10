Search
Sana Meer
CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) PE Ratio stood at $12.49: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Analyst Insights

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.19% at $16.00. During the day, the stock rose to $16.365 and sunk to $15.94 before settling in for the price of $16.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CNHI posted a 52-week range of $10.60-$17.98.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 448.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.35 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.00 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.85.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. CNH Industrial N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.09%, in contrast to 51.52% institutional ownership.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.38) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 448.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.49, and its Beta score is 1.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.55.

In the same vein, CNHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.51 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.95% that was higher than 33.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

