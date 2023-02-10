Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $9.68: Right on the Precipice

As on February 09, 2023, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) started slowly as it slid -2.38% to $9.86. During the day, the stock rose to $10.245 and sunk to $9.815 before settling in for the price of $10.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SBS posted a 52-week range of $6.64-$12.04.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 136.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $683.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $338.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.68.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water industry. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current insider ownership accounts for 41.50%, in contrast to 14.90% institutional ownership.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 136.90%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.17, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.38.

In the same vein, SBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88.

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.18 million was better the volume of 2.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.00% that was lower than 57.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.