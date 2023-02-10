Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $365.29K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.15% to $38.92. During the day, the stock rose to $39.7012 and sunk to $38.50 before settling in for the price of $38.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMP posted a 52-week range of $30.67-$67.67.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -288.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $41.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.66 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1954 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.24, operating margin was +4.22 and Pretax Margin of -0.18.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Compass Minerals International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 78.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 18, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 7,644 shares at the rate of 46.16, making the entire transaction reach 352,847 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,497. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17, Company’s President and CEO bought 1,450 for 34.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,604. This particular insider is now the holder of 51,745 in total.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -3.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -288.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 537.61.

In the same vein, CMP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Compass Minerals International Inc., CMP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.71 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.64% While, its Average True Range was 2.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.48% that was higher than 54.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.