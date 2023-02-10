Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) 20 Days SMA touch 29.12%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) flaunted slowness of -6.25% at $1.05, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $0.96 before settling in for the price of $1.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUEN posted a 52-week range of $0.15-$2.44.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -10.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4839, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5746.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -284.15, operating margin was -1798.48 and Pretax Margin of -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Cuentas Inc. industry. Cuentas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.80%, in contrast to 9.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 32,850 shares at the rate of 0.69, making the entire transaction reach 22,558 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,621,007.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

Cuentas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.80%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.44.

In the same vein, CUEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91.

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Cuentas Inc., CUEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.2482.

Raw Stochastic average of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 263.96% that was higher than 173.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.