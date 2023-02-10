D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) plunge -4.10% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.40% to $1.17. During the day, the stock rose to $1.31 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QBTS posted a 52-week range of $1.02-$13.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -214.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6670.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 35.20%, in contrast to 62.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 17, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.55, making the entire transaction reach 63,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 54,021.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -214.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.98.

Technical Analysis of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

Going through the that latest performance of [D-Wave Quantum Inc., QBTS]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.13 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.03 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.2175.

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.06%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 142.64% that was higher than 123.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.