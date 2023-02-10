Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) last month performance of -19.27% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.23% to $7.50. During the day, the stock rose to $8.9799 and sunk to $7.35 before settling in for the price of $6.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DFLI posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$28.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $326.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.04.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 168 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.98, operating margin was +8.29 and Pretax Margin of +7.63.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.00%, in contrast to 11.90% institutional ownership.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +3.76 while generating a return on equity of 22.04.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.79.

In the same vein, DFLI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

[Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., DFLI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 34.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.26% that was lower than 214.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.