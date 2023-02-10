Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.29M

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) remained unchanged at $18.80, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $18.85 and sunk to $18.79 before settling in for the price of $18.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DCT posted a 52-week range of $10.04-$24.83.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $95.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.29.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1883 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.82, operating margin was -1.75 and Pretax Margin of -2.32.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. industry. Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.30%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s Chief Strategy Officer bought 3,516 shares at the rate of 14.25, making the entire transaction reach 50,103 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 76,901. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 3,000 for 16.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 49,980. This particular insider is now the holder of 137,393 in total.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.75 while generating a return on equity of -1.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 32.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 90.47.

In the same vein, DCT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Duck Creek Technologies Inc., DCT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.03% that was lower than 81.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.