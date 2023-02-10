Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) 14-day ATR is 2.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) open the trading on February 08, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.45% to $78.08. During the day, the stock rose to $80.05 and sunk to $77.99 before settling in for the price of $80.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EW posted a 52-week range of $67.13-$131.10.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 82.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $619.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $612.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $88.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 84.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development sold 6,725 shares at the rate of 80.75, making the entire transaction reach 543,044 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 62,561. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 17, Company’s CVP, TMTT sold 4,000 for 78.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 312,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,911 in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.62) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 82.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.01, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.28.

In the same vein, EW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

[Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, EW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.56% While, its Average True Range was 2.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.45% that was lower than 44.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.