Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) plunge -21.70% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Company News

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -13.54% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.958 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELYS posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$3.47.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 38.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.94 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4190, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6256.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 97 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +97.03, operating margin was -20.96 and Pretax Margin of -33.71.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gambling industry. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.50%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -79.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in the upcoming year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62.

In the same vein, ELYS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

[Elys Game Technology Corp., ELYS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.1908.

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 52.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 36.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 223.89% that was higher than 220.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Kroger Co. (KR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.47

Shaun Noe -
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.41% to $44.09. During...
Read more

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) as it 5-day change was -2.23%

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) 14-day ATR is 0.72: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe -
Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) flaunted slowness of -3.00% at $10.03, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.