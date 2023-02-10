Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) recent quarterly performance of -28.09% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.98% to $1.69. During the day, the stock rose to $1.85 and sunk to $1.67 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVAX posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$3.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -58.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7890, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2391.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Evaxion Biotech A/S’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.47%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -124.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -58.80% and is forecasted to reach -1.05 in the upcoming year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15.

In the same vein, EVAX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.26 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Evaxion Biotech A/S, EVAX]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.1484.

Raw Stochastic average of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.92% that was lower than 62.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.