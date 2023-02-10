FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.83 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) set off with pace as it heaved 4.62% to $32.36. During the day, the stock rose to $32.70 and sunk to $31.65 before settling in for the price of $30.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLNG posted a 52-week range of $19.46-$38.24.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $28.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.22.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8 employees. It has generated 369,142,759 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 174,340,224. The stock had 23.70 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.87, operating margin was +58.57 and Pretax Margin of +47.26.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. FLEX LNG Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.84%, in contrast to 25.32% institutional ownership.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +47.23 while generating a return on equity of 18.60.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.76.

In the same vein, FLNG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.12.

Technical Analysis of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)

Going through the that latest performance of [FLEX LNG Ltd., FLNG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.43 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.05.

Raw Stochastic average of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.08% that was lower than 43.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.