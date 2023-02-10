Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.3834: Right on the Precipice

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -15.13% at $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.7326 and sunk to $0.61 before settling in for the price of $0.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHAT posted a 52-week range of $0.36-$5.20.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -682.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5422, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3834.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.78, operating margin was -402.23 and Pretax Margin of -405.21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.58%, in contrast to 6.00% institutional ownership.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -386.87 while generating a return on equity of -158.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -682.70%.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.03.

In the same vein, BHAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.99.

Technical Analysis of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0828.

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 131.23% that was higher than 95.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.