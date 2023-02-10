GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Open at price of $0.4167: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.27% to $0.40. During the day, the stock rose to $0.4452 and sunk to $0.40 before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WGS posted a 52-week range of $0.22-$3.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $380.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $313.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3485, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1352.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1200 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -11.46, operating margin was -207.66 and Pretax Margin of -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.36.

In the same vein, WGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

[GeneDx Holdings Corp., WGS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.0744.

Raw Stochastic average of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 113.42% that was lower than 130.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.