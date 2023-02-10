GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.96

As on February 09, 2023, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) started slowly as it slid -8.29% to $0.81. During the day, the stock rose to $0.909 and sunk to $0.80 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$4.30.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -14.20% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7287, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1361.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 11.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 21, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,613. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 01, Company’s VP, Business Development bought 1,000 for 0.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 820. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,860 in total.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.32) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in the upcoming year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 104.40.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [GeoVax Labs Inc., GOVX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.78 million was lower the volume of 3.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.1158.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.11%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 267.95% that was higher than 138.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.