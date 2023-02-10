Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) last month volatility was 3.92%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) flaunted slowness of -4.48% at $7.89, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $8.38 and sunk to $7.6017 before settling in for the price of $8.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HIMX posted a 52-week range of $4.81-$12.37.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 819.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $174.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.16.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Himax Technologies Inc. industry. Himax Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 17.60% institutional ownership.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 819.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.32, and its Beta score is 2.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.44.

In the same vein, HIMX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.10% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.26% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.70% that was lower than 51.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.