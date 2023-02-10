JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) last month volatility was 7.87%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price increase of 28.68% at $0.92. During the day, the stock rose to $1.09 and sunk to $0.7119 before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JCSE posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$23.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -99.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7707, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.1863.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 90 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.34, operating margin was +0.73 and Pretax Margin of +0.01.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 75.10%, in contrast to 0.60% institutional ownership.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +0.01 while generating a return on equity of 0.04.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -99.90%.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, JCSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.04.

Technical Analysis of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.16 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.0830.

Raw Stochastic average of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 57.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.74% that was higher than 105.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.