JFrog Ltd. (FROG) EPS is poised to hit 0.02 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) flaunted slowness of -1.75% at $23.58, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $23.66 and sunk to $22.40 before settling in for the price of $24.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $16.36-$28.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -563.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.02.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.28, operating margin was -28.45 and Pretax Margin of -32.72.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the JFrog Ltd. industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 33,120 shares at the rate of 24.11, making the entire transaction reach 798,404 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,303,422. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 24, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 29,800 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 745,146. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,336,542 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -31.06 while generating a return on equity of -10.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -563.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.32. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 89.68.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [JFrog Ltd., FROG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.66% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.68% that was lower than 57.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.