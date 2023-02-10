Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.95

As on February 09, 2023, Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) started slowly as it slid -0.29% to $30.97. During the day, the stock rose to $31.40 and sunk to $30.88 before settling in for the price of $31.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JNPR posted a 52-week range of $25.18-$38.14.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $322.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $320.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 10191 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +55.85, operating margin was +10.21 and Pretax Margin of +10.12.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Juniper Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.33%, in contrast to 93.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 30.97, making the entire transaction reach 774,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,206. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 06, Company’s Director sold 25,000 for 30.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 771,942. This particular insider is now the holder of 42,206 in total.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 10.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.95% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.66, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.94.

In the same vein, JNPR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Juniper Networks Inc., JNPR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.25 million was better the volume of 3.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.60% that was lower than 27.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.