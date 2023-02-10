Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) 14-day ATR is 0.53: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) flaunted slowness of -2.82% at $16.89, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $17.40 and sunk to $16.83 before settling in for the price of $17.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHG posted a 52-week range of $11.75-$34.93.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $885.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $880.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.33.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 79097 employees. It has generated 219,417 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,776. The stock had 3.88 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.44, operating margin was +4.65 and Pretax Margin of +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.49.

In the same vein, PHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.00.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.52 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.61% that was lower than 54.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.