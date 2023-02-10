Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is predicted to post EPS of 0.48 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) flaunted slowness of -1.79% at $33.98, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $35.15 and sunk to $33.745 before settling in for the price of $34.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEG posted a 52-week range of $30.28-$41.94.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $135.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.95.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 20300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +18.98, operating margin was +10.64 and Pretax Margin of +10.31.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Leggett & Platt Incorporated industry. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 74.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05, this organization’s Executive Chairman sold 26,401 shares at the rate of 40.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,070,033 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 852,950. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 2,500 for 38.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 95,870. This particular insider is now the holder of 53,580 in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.7) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.95 while generating a return on equity of 26.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.98. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.81, and its Beta score is 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.12.

In the same vein, LEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.65, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Leggett & Platt Incorporated, LEG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.97% that was higher than 32.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.