Li Auto Inc. (LI) 14-day ATR is 1.38: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.28% to $25.24. During the day, the stock rose to $26.5448 and sunk to $24.925 before settling in for the price of $25.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $12.52-$41.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 61.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $975.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $864.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.38.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 15157 employees. It has generated 2,735,273 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -32,554. The stock had 123.69 Receivables turnover and 0.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.82, operating margin was -3.77 and Pretax Margin of -0.57.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Li Auto Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 29.50% institutional ownership.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.05) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1.19 while generating a return on equity of -0.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 61.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.30.

In the same vein, LI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

[Li Auto Inc., LI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.91% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. (LI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.76% that was lower than 92.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.