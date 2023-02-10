Lilium N.V. (LILM) Moves -1.54% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on February 08, 2023, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) started slowly as it slid -1.54% to $1.28. During the day, the stock rose to $1.31 and sunk to $1.25 before settling in for the price of $1.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LILM posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$5.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $287.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $367.39 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2681, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.1406.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 964 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -13702.13, operating margin was -616925.53 and Pretax Margin of -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Lilium N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.49%, in contrast to 12.92% institutional ownership.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

Lilium N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in the upcoming year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lilium N.V. (LILM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, LILM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.01, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lilium N.V., LILM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.53 million was better the volume of 1.3 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.0800.

Raw Stochastic average of Lilium N.V. (LILM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.45% that was lower than 77.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.