Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $857.48K

As on February 08, 2023, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) started slowly as it slid -33.33% to $1.26. During the day, the stock rose to $1.49 and sunk to $1.16 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIXT posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$4.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.41 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6596, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7251.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 3.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 4.90, making the entire transaction reach 49,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 0.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 150,000 in total.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.50%.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24.

In the same vein, LIXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.45.

Technical Analysis of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., LIXT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.4 million was better the volume of 2.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.3220.

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 398.23% that was higher than 185.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.