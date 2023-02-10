MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.98 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.07% to $13.81. During the day, the stock rose to $14.10 and sunk to $13.80 before settling in for the price of $13.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $11.38-$16.41.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $302.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $295.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 711 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +100.47 and Pretax Margin of +92.94.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +73.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.94, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.90.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Going through the that latest performance of [MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.69 million was inferior to the volume of 3.02 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.34.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.69% that was lower than 27.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.