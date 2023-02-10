Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Moves 0.10% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) established initial surge of 0.10% at $10.33, as the Stock market unbolted on February 08, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $10.34 and sunk to $10.33 before settling in for the price of $10.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTVC posted a 52-week range of $9.75-$10.36.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $440.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.02.

Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Motive Capital Corp II industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 09, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,700 shares at the rate of 10.02, making the entire transaction reach 17,034 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 970,932. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 09, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,700 for 10.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,035. This particular insider is now the holder of 969,232 in total.

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE: MTVC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02.

In the same vein, MTVC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.01.

Technical Analysis of Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Motive Capital Corp II, MTVC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.24% that was lower than 2.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.