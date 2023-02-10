No matter how cynical the overall market is Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) performance over the last week is recorded 25.84%

As on February 09, 2023, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) started slowly as it slid -2.61% to $1.12. During the day, the stock rose to $1.19 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AKBA posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$2.93.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 168.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $183.88 million, simultaneously with a float of $181.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $185.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5861, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4149.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 426 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.28, operating margin was -124.23 and Pretax Margin of -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 29.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 1,147 shares at the rate of 0.36, making the entire transaction reach 416 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 418,016. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Director sold 4,567 for 0.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,653. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,430 in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.31) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, AKBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Akebia Therapeutics Inc., AKBA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.7 million was better the volume of 2.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.1072.

Raw Stochastic average of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.66%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 139.83% that was higher than 95.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.