Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is FormFactor Inc. (FORM) performance over the last week is recorded 6.75%

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price increase of 12.02% at $32.42. During the day, the stock rose to $34.86 and sunk to $32.18 before settling in for the price of $28.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FORM posted a 52-week range of $18.15-$44.40.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 65.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.28.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2293 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.49, operating margin was +13.24 and Pretax Margin of +12.80.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. FormFactor Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 1,600 shares at the rate of 40.23, making the entire transaction reach 64,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 61,392.

FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.90 while generating a return on equity of 10.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 65.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FormFactor Inc. (FORM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.39, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.53.

In the same vein, FORM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.14, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FormFactor Inc. (FORM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.48% While, its Average True Range was 1.67.

Raw Stochastic average of FormFactor Inc. (FORM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.94% that was lower than 69.09% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

