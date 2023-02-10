Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) PE Ratio stood at $3.58: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.42% to $32.15. During the day, the stock rose to $33.49 and sunk to $32.005 before settling in for the price of $33.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOG posted a 52-week range of $21.45-$39.10.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 27.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 69.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $66.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.68.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.70%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s Former 10% Owners sold 196,830 shares at the rate of 38.18, making the entire transaction reach 7,514,969 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,796,757. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14, Company’s Former 10% Owners sold 9,132 for 38.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 350,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,994 in total.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.7) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.40% and is forecasted to reach 10.21 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 69.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.58, and its Beta score is 2.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.37.

In the same vein, NOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

[Northern Oil and Gas Inc., NOG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.49% that was lower than 51.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.