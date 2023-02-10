Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

OceanPal Inc. (OP) EPS growth this year is 101.70%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) set off with pace as it heaved 2.01% to $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.86 and sunk to $0.75 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OP posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$17.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 101.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3455, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.4522.

For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.42, operating margin was +10.04 and Pretax Margin of +10.04.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. OceanPal Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.11%, in contrast to 3.70% institutional ownership.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +10.04 while generating a return on equity of 0.32.

OceanPal Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 101.70%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OceanPal Inc. (OP). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12.

In the same vein, OP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

Going through the that latest performance of [OceanPal Inc., OP]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.94 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.1586.

Raw Stochastic average of OceanPal Inc. (OP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 219.03% that was higher than 130.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) is predicted to post EPS of 0.05 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top...

Steve Mayer -
Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) open the trading on February 09, 2023, remained unchanged at $28.70. During the day, the stock rose to $28.95...
Read more

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $50.70: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) flaunted slowness of -3.08% at $62.96, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) EPS is poised to hit 0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Shaun Noe -
As on February 09, 2023, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) started slowly as it slid -4.40% to $4.78. During the day, the stock...
Read more

