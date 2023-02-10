Search
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) volume hits 0.54 million: A New Opening for Investors

Markets

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.96% to $10.91. During the day, the stock rose to $11.5508 and sunk to $10.42 before settling in for the price of $11.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OSW posted a 52-week range of $6.80-$11.52.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $857.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.10.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 2905 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -25.37, operating margin was -36.01 and Pretax Margin of -47.28.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Leisure industry. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.40%, in contrast to 95.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 08, this organization’s Director sold 14,453 shares at the rate of 11.06, making the entire transaction reach 159,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,000. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 08, Company’s Director sold 14,536 for 11.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 160,709. This particular insider is now the holder of 481,628 in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -47.57 while generating a return on equity of -19.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.46, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 102.10.

In the same vein, OSW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Going through the that latest performance of [OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, OSW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.69 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 82.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.74% that was higher than 31.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

