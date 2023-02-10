Open Text Corporation (OTEX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.06

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 08, 2023, Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) set off with pace as it heaved 1.90% to $35.41. During the day, the stock rose to $35.52 and sunk to $34.59 before settling in for the price of $34.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTEX posted a 52-week range of $24.91-$46.22.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $265.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 14800 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.86, operating margin was +19.81 and Pretax Margin of +13.09.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Open Text Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 77.80% institutional ownership.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +11.37 while generating a return on equity of 9.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Open Text Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Open Text Corporation (OTEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.08, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.28.

In the same vein, OTEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.18, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Open Text Corporation, OTEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.18 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.74 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Raw Stochastic average of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.52% that was lower than 32.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.