Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) last week performance was 32.27%

Markets

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price increase of 44.56% at $0.91. During the day, the stock rose to $1.29 and sunk to $0.865 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WLDS posted a 52-week range of $0.43-$5.85.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -108.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $14.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5837.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.08, operating margin was -1811.27 and Pretax Margin of -1840.85.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Consumer Electronics Industry. Wearable Devices Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 59.93%, in contrast to 10.30% institutional ownership.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1840.85.

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -108.10%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 220.57.

In the same vein, WLDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.27.

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 12.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1590.

Raw Stochastic average of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 206.43% that was higher than 140.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) PE Ratio stood at $3.58: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.42% to...
Read more

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) went down -5.10% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.10%...
Read more

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) last month volatility was 15.69%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Sana Meer -
Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) flaunted slowness of -8.80% at $0.46, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.