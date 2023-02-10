PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) recent quarterly performance of -3.34% is not showing the real picture

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.63% at $78.42. During the day, the stock rose to $81.80 and sunk to $78.095 before settling in for the price of $79.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYPL posted a 52-week range of $66.39-$125.28.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.14 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $90.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.84.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 76.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s insider sold 150 shares at the rate of 94.95, making the entire transaction reach 14,242 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,927. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 04, Company’s EVP, Global Sales sold 21,791 for 97.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,131,596. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,100 in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.86) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.24% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $39.89, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.07.

In the same vein, PYPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.97, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 13.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.18% While, its Average True Range was 3.12.

Raw Stochastic average of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 14.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.07% that was lower than 44.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.