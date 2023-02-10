Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) PE Ratio stood at $8.60: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.57% to $12.52. During the day, the stock rose to $13.00 and sunk to $12.47 before settling in for the price of $12.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAA posted a 52-week range of $9.10-$13.09.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $698.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $452.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.44.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.39, operating margin was +4.71 and Pretax Margin of +1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 42.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Director bought 200,000 shares at the rate of 9.81, making the entire transaction reach 1,961,220 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 200,000.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.2) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 6.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.60, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.39.

In the same vein, PAA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

[Plains All American Pipeline L.P., PAA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

Raw Stochastic average of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.15% that was higher than 24.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.