REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) last month volatility was 10.13%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

As on February 09, 2023, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 4.32% to $0.50. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5089 and sunk to $0.475 before settling in for the price of $0.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REE posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$3.70.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -628.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $327.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $174.12 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4599, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9721.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 270 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -16483.33, operating margin was -8591600.00 and Pretax Margin of -8400816.67.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Recreational Vehicles industry. REE Automotive Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.32%, in contrast to 23.40% institutional ownership.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8422166.67 while generating a return on equity of -226.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

REE Automotive Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -628.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in the upcoming year.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05.

In the same vein, REE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [REE Automotive Ltd., REE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.46 million was lower the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.0432.

Raw Stochastic average of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.24% that was lower than 99.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.