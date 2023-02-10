Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) recent quarterly performance of -0.38% is not showing the real picture

Analyst Insights

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) flaunted slowness of -1.85% at $5.30, as the Stock market unbolted on February 09, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.51 and sunk to $5.24 before settling in for the price of $5.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SAND posted a 52-week range of $4.51-$9.18.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 52.37%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $298.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $246.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.77.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. industry. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.88%, in contrast to 59.45% institutional ownership.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.05) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.28.

In the same vein, SAND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sandstorm Gold Ltd., SAND]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 2.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.27% that was lower than 45.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

