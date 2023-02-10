SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.19

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 8.91% to $2.20. During the day, the stock rose to $2.4699 and sunk to $2.035 before settling in for the price of $2.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOBR posted a 52-week range of $0.65-$9.75.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 84.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.78.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. SOBR Safe Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 12.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 29, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.10, making the entire transaction reach 11,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 334,503. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 26, Company’s Director bought 767 for 1.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 859. This particular insider is now the holder of 324,503 in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 84.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2517.20.

In the same vein, SOBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

[SOBR Safe Inc., SOBR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.82%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 205.86% that was higher than 168.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.