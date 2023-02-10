Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.37: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) set off with pace as it heaved 2.52% to $8.55. During the day, the stock rose to $9.07 and sunk to $8.46 before settling in for the price of $8.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$9.29.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 48.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 104.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $837.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.37.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5966 employees. It has generated 6,311,701 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 611,898. The stock had 9.20 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.35, operating margin was +8.70 and Pretax Margin of +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 104.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.54, and its Beta score is 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.72.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME]. Its last 5-days volume of 7.89 million was inferior to the volume of 7.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.43% that was lower than 79.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.