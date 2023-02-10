The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is predicted to post EPS of 0.12 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.33% to $10.74. During the day, the stock rose to $12.01 and sunk to $10.675 before settling in for the price of $11.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GT posted a 52-week range of $9.66-$22.66.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 2.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 154.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $284.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.84.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.41%, in contrast to 82.20% institutional ownership.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.36) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 154.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -2.93% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.50. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.57, and its Beta score is 1.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.15.

In the same vein, GT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

[The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, GT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.55.

Raw Stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.08%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.18% that was lower than 53.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.