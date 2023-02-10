The key reasons why Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is -31.45% away from 52-week high?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) open the trading on February 09, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.94% to $2.31. During the day, the stock rose to $2.46 and sunk to $2.30 before settling in for the price of $2.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGEN posted a 52-week range of $1.25-$3.37.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 67.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $286.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $244.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $674.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.38.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Agenus Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.65%, in contrast to 59.60% institutional ownership.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.23) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agenus Inc. (AGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.50.

In the same vein, AGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

[Agenus Inc., AGEN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.10% that was lower than 89.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.