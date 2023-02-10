Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) volume hits 4.9 million: A New Opening for Investors

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -15.03% at $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2979 and sunk to $0.25 before settling in for the price of $0.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$1.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $111.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $111.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7670, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5575.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 49 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -154.22 and Pretax Margin of -73.67.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 4.17% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73.95 while generating a return on equity of -138.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.82 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.22 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.1307.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 431.79% that was higher than 220.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.