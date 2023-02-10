Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Open at price of $26.61: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on February 09, 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) started slowly as it slid -5.84% to $24.67. During the day, the stock rose to $26.88 and sunk to $24.63 before settling in for the price of $26.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWST posted a 52-week range of $21.78-$65.13.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 80.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.80.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 04, this organization’s insider sold 292 shares at the rate of 24.05, making the entire transaction reach 7,023 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 272,614. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21, Company’s official sold 1,275 for 24.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,748. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,631 in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.31) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.30% and is forecasted to reach -3.72 in the upcoming year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.38.

In the same vein, TWST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.03, a figure that is expected to reach -1.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.92 million was better the volume of 1.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.33% While, its Average True Range was 2.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.44%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.53% that was higher than 97.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.