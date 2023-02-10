Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) PE Ratio stood at $3.63: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on February 09, 2023, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) started slowly as it slid -2.61% to $16.76. During the day, the stock rose to $17.48 and sunk to $16.70 before settling in for the price of $17.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWO posted a 52-week range of $12.12-$22.66.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 106.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $85.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.92.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry. Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 65.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 30, this organization’s Vice President & COO sold 1,231 shares at the rate of 17.73, making the entire transaction reach 21,827 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,223. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 30, Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,855 for 17.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 50,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,406 in total.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of 6.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 106.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -25.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.63, and its Beta score is 1.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.08.

In the same vein, TWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Two Harbors Investment Corp., TWO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.85 million was better the volume of 1.37 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.60% that was lower than 41.55% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.