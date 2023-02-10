Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) EPS growth this year is 164.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.12% at $132.62. During the day, the stock rose to $134.25 and sunk to $131.88 before settling in for the price of $134.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VLO posted a 52-week range of $79.65-$150.39.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 8.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 164.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $390.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $383.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $129.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $121.40.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Valero Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s EVP & CCO sold 1,750 shares at the rate of 135.16, making the entire transaction reach 236,521 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,299. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28, Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for 127.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,770,919. This particular insider is now the holder of 569,786 in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $6.84) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 164.80% and is forecasted to reach 16.44 in the upcoming year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.65, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.98.

In the same vein, VLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.45, a figure that is expected to reach 6.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.97 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.17% While, its Average True Range was 5.06.

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 26.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.74% that was lower than 41.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.