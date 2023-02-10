Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.93% at $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0599 and sunk to $0.9334 before settling in for the price of $1.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VAPO posted a 52-week range of $0.46-$17.71.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 30.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $26.26 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7494, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.0678.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Vapotherm Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 55.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Director bought 10,423 shares at the rate of 1.56, making the entire transaction reach 16,284 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176,182. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 02, Company’s Director bought 89,229 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 134,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,759 in total.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by -$0.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.60% and is forecasted to reach -1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.37.

In the same vein, VAPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.87 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.1485.

Raw Stochastic average of Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.76% that was lower than 210.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.