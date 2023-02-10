Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) latest performance of -3.33% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on February 09, 2023, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.33% to $27.61. During the day, the stock rose to $29.12 and sunk to $27.39 before settling in for the price of $28.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRNS posted a 52-week range of $15.61-$51.60.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -44.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $108.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2065 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +84.77, operating margin was -27.58 and Pretax Margin of -28.41.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Varonis Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.90%, in contrast to 97.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 05, this organization’s Director sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 23.78, making the entire transaction reach 35,670 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 72,410. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s CFO and COO bought 24,400 for 20.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500,200. This particular insider is now the holder of 490,351 in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.95 while generating a return on equity of -33.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 46.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -44.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87.

In the same vein, VRNS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Varonis Systems Inc., VRNS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.37.

Raw Stochastic average of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.92% that was lower than 92.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.