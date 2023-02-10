Yunji Inc. (YJ) recent quarterly performance of -25.31% is not showing the real picture

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) started the day on February 09, 2023, with a price decrease of -7.28% at $0.54. During the day, the stock rose to $0.60 and sunk to $0.5333 before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YJ posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$1.42.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 189.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $206.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $70.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $111.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6916, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8729.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 655 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.67, operating margin was -1.61 and Pretax Margin of +9.70.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Yunji Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.41%, in contrast to 20.40% institutional ownership.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.12 while generating a return on equity of 9.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yunji Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 189.60%.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yunji Inc. (YJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, YJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.03.

Technical Analysis of Yunji Inc. (YJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.57 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.44 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.02% While, its Average True Range was 0.0525.

Raw Stochastic average of Yunji Inc. (YJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 12.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.84% that was lower than 75.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.